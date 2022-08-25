Viktor Hovland has given a glowing endorsement of the changes to the PGA Tour schedule for 2023 and beyond.

To counter the threat of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had been in consultation with its members on ways to increase prize funds and competition among the elite names.

At a press conference on Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed four Elevated Events would increase to 12 tournaments with a minimum of $20m in prize funds.

Monahan also confirmed its star names had committed to playing 20 events through the season - the 12 Elevated Events, four majors, the Players Championship and three events of their choosing.

A host of players including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have spoken in favour of the changes, and Hovland has added his support.

“I think it's good,” Hovland told Eurosport Norway.” In recent years, there have only been more and more tournaments.

“This means that you don't get the best players to play every week, and then the product gets a little watered down.

“I think it will be better for everyone when you get these tournaments that get a little bigger and the best players participate in them.”

Hovland is currently in action in the final event of the PGA Tour season, the Tour Championship at East Lake.

