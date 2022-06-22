There may be a feeling of after the Lord Mayor’s show, but the Travelers Championship should not be looked at that way with six of the world’s top 10 teeing it up at TPC River Highlands.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler may be the one with the most regrets from last weekend’s US Open, having been beaten into a tie for second behind Matt Fitzpatrick, and he will look to shake it off in Hartford.
Ad
He will be joined in the field by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. A show of strength from and for the PGA Tour as LIV Golf gets ready for its second event the following week - with Brooks Koepka reported to be the latest player to defect.
Golf
Koepka latest major winner to join controversial LIV series - reports
The PGA Tour will hope for another positive storyline, and there is the likelihood of some excellent scoring on one of the shortest courses on the circuit.
Depending on conditions, there are opportunities for the spectacular as Riviera Highlands is the only track to have seen a 58 posted - Jim Furyk in 2016.
To add to the playability, rain is forecast so players who have a penchant for birdies and better could be at an advantage over those who are inclined to produce steady golf.
Harris English is the defending champion, having beaten Kramer Hickok in a play-off 12 months ago. No player since Phil Mickelson in 2001 has gone back-to-back, and having played only a handful of times since the turn of the year on account of hip surgery, it would be a surprise to see him win this week.
Course: Riviera Highlands, Hartford
One of the shortest tracks on the PGA Tour, Riviera Highlands comes in at 6,852 yards. Low scoring is commonplace, with Dustin Johnson posting 19-under for victory in 2020 - with the winning score never dropping below 10-under since 1993.
Riviera Highlands has played host to the event - under various guises for sponsorship purposes - since 1984.
The 15th hole could play a pivotal role, being towards the end of the round and a driveable par four. But with water to the left and trouble in the form of sand, trees and thick rough to the right it is the ultimate risk-reward hole. Play safe or roll the dice?
Prize Money: Total fund of $8.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,494,000
Format: 72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required
Course records: 72 holes 258 Kenny Perry (2009). 18 holes 58 Jim Furyk (2016)
TV Coverage: The Travelers Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK
Past winners:
- 2021 Harris English
- 2020 Dustin Johnson
- 2019 Chez Reavie
- 2018 Bubba Watson
- 2017 Jordan Spieth
- 2016 Russell Knox
- 2015 Bubba Watson
- 2014 Kevin Streelman
- 2013 Ken Duke
- 2012 Marc Leishman
- 2011 Freddie Jacobson
- 2010 Bubba Watson
- 2009 Kenny Perry
- 2008 Stewart Cink
- 2007 Hunter Mahan
- 2006 J. J. Henry
- 2005 Brad Faxon266
- 2004 Woody Austin
- 2003 Peter Jacobsen
- 2002 Phil Mickelson
- 2001 Phil Mickelson
- 2000 Notah Begay III
Tee Times (all times ET, UK+5):
- Henrik Norlander 6:45am
- Roger Sloan 6:45am
- Stephan Jaeger 6:45am
- Brian Harman 6:45am
- Jonas Blixt 6:45am
- Danny Lee 6:45am
- Kelly Kraft 6:55am
- Sam Ryder 6:55am
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6:55am
- Davis Riley 6:55am
- Sahith Theegala 6:55am
- Max McGreevy 6:55am
- Scott Piercy 7:05am
- J.J. Henry 7:05am
- Chesson Hadley 7:05am
- Doug Ghim 7:05am
- Scott Gutschewski 7:05am
- Brandon Wu 7:05am
- Cam Davis 7:15am
- Mark Hubbard 7:15am
- Brandt Snedeker 7:15am
- Stewart Cink 7:15am
- Charles Howell III 7:15am
- Jason Day 7:15am
- Lucas Glover 7:25am
- Si Woo Kim 7:25am
- Nate Lashley 7:25am
- Luke List 7:25am
- Sungjae Im 7:25am
- Tony Finau 7:25am
- C.T. Pan 7:35am
- Martin Trainer 7:35am
- Danny Willett 7:35am
- Justin Thomas 7:35am
- Xander Schauffele 7:35am
- Tom Hoge 7:35am
- Andrew Landry7:45am
- Brendon Todd 7:45am
- Lanto Griffin 7:45am
- Rory McIlroy 7:45am
- Kevin Kisner 7:45am
- Webb Simpson 7:45am
- Martin Laird 7:55am
- Richy Werenski 7:55am
- Charley Hoffman 7:55am
- Chad Ramey 7:55am
- Chez Reavie 7:55am
- Sung Kang 7:55am
- Jason Kokrak 8:05am
- Jim Herman 8:05am
- William McGirt 8:05am
- Harold Varner III 8:05am
- Matthew NeSmith 8:05am
- Mito Pereira 8:05am
- Brice Garnett 8:15am
- James Hahn 8:15am
- John Huh 8:15am
- Bill Haas 8:15am
- Morgan Hoffmann 8:15am
- Trey Mullinax 8:15am
- Emiliano Grillo 8:25am
- Cameron Tringale 8:25am
- Tommy Fleetwood 8:25am
- Brian Stuard 8:25am
- Rory Sabbatini 8:25am
- Anirban Lahiri 8:25am
- Beau Hossler 8:35am
- Andrew Novak 8:35am
- Conrad Shindler 8:35am
- Dawie van der Walt 8:35am
- Paul Barjon 8:35am
- Patrick Flavin 8:35am
- Bo Hoag 8:45am
- Dylan Wu 8:45am
- Cole Hammer 8:45am
- Greyson Sigg8:45am
- Austin Smotherman 8:45am
- Michael Thorbjornsen 8:45am
- Wyndham Clark 12:00pm
- Aaron Rai 12:00pm
- Adam Svensson 12:00pm
- Russell Knox 12:00pm
- Doc Redman 12:00pm
- Hayden Buckley 12:00pm
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:10pm
- Hank Lebioda 12:10pm
- Taylor Moore 12:10pm
- Austin Cook 12:10pm
- Maverick McNealy 12:10pm
- David Lipsky 12:10pm
- Andrew Putnam 12:20pm
- Brendan Steele 12:20pm
- Lee Hodges 12:20pm
- Tyler Duncan 12:20pm
- Aaron Wise 12:20pm
- Matthias Schwab 12:20pm
- J.J. Spaun 12:30pm
- Dylan Frittelli 12:30pm
- Kevin Tway 12:30pm
- Ryan Brehm 12:30pm
- Robert Streb 12:30pm
- Luke Donald 12:30pm
- Patrick Cantlay 12:40pm
- Harris English 12:40pm
- Marc Leishman 12:40pm
- K.H. Lee 12:40pm
- Sepp Straka 12:40pm
- Patton Kizzire 12:40pm
- Sam Burns 12:50pm
- Joel Dahmen 12:50pm
- Keegan Bradley 12:50pm
- Cameron Champ 12:50pm
- J.T. Poston 12:50pm
- Matthew Wolff 12:50pm
- Jordan Spieth 1:00pm
- Scottie Scheffler 1:00pm
- Zach Johnson 1:00pm
- Garrick Higgo 1:00pm
- Carlos Ortiz 1:00pm
- Ryan Palmer 1:00pm
- Joaquin Niemann 1:10pm
- Keith Mitchell 1:10pm
- Kramer Hickok 1:10pm
- Seamus Power 1:10pm
- Rickie Fowler 1:10pm
- Adam Long 1:10pm
- Troy Merritt 1:20pm
- Jhonattan Vegas 1:20pm
- Scott Stallings 1:20pm
- Peter Malnati 1:20pm
- Nick Watney 1:20pm
- Denny McCarthy 1:20pm
- Matt Wallace 1:30pm
- Harry Higgs 1:30pm
- Vince Whaley 1:30pm
- Mackenzie Hughes 1:30pm
- Kevin Streelman 1:30pm
- Brandon Hagy 1:30pm
- Adam Schenk 1:40pm
- Alex Smalley 1:40pm
- Christopher Gotterup 1:40pm
- Joseph Bramlett 1:40pm
- David Skinns 1:40pm
- Jared Wolfe 1:40pm
- Ben Kohles 1:50pm
- Nick Hardy 1:50pm
- Callum Tarren 1:50pm
- Michael Gligic 1:50pm
- Joshua Creel 1:50pm
- Ben Silverman 1:50pm
- Seth Reeves 2:00pm
- Justin Lower 2:00pm
- Benjamin James 2:00pm
- Curtis Thompson 2:00pm
- Brett Drewitt 2:00ppm
- Adam D'Amario 2:00pm
U.S. Open
'Sooner or later it's going to be my day' - McIlroy to keep fighting for majors
Golf
‘A roller coaster week’ - Reaction from Scheffler and Zalatoris after agonising US Open defeats
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad