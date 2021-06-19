Jon Rahm is only two shots behind overnight leaders Russell Henley and Richard Bland as he continues his quest for a first major title at the US Open on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard is favourite with the bookmakers to emerge triumphant at Torrey Pines and begins his third round in the third group from last at 1.13pm local time (9.13pm BST) in San Diego.

Rahm and playing partner Bubba Watson – the two-times Masters winner – are both on three under after the opening two rounds at Torrey's exacting windswept South Course perched on the Pacific Ocean.

2011 US Open champion Rory McIlroy will be looking to make a fast start from one over when he tees off his third round alongside Matt Jones at 11.34am (7.34pm BST).

Three-times PGA Tour winner Henley and world number 115 Bland are the final pairing of the day at 1.35pm (9.35pm BST) with the penultimate group of Matthew Wolff and Louis Oosthuizen – both on four under – out at 1.24pm (BST 9.24pm).

US PGA champion Phil Mickelson kept alive his career grand slam bid with a 69 on Saturday. He starts the day at plus two and is out with Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello at 10.06am (6.06pm BST) as he looks to apply pressure to the later starters.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau begins his third round at 12.29pm (8.29pm BST) at level par alongside playing partner Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

US OPEN LATEST ODDS

Jon Rahm (Spa) 7/2

Xander Schauffele (US) 13/2

Louis Oosthuizen (SA) 7/1

Matthew Wolff (US) 10/1

Russell Henley (US) 11/1

Bryson DeChambeau (US) 16/1

121st US Open second round leaderboard

-5 R Bland (Eng), R Henley (US)

-4 L Oosthuizen (SA), M Wolff (US)

-3 B Watson (US), J Rahm (Spa)

-2 K Streelman (US), M Hughes (Can), X Schauffele (US)

SATURDAY'S THIRD-ROUND TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST+5hrs)

10:10 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia

10:21 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim

10:32 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

10:43 a.m. -- Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez

10:54 a.m. -- Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb

11:05 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey

11:16 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

11:27 a.m. -- Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston

11:38 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Final Frittelli

11:49 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer

12 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12:11 p.m. -- Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

12:22 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

12:33 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

12:44 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

12:55 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

1:06 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson

1:17 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

1:28 p.m. -- Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im

1:39 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

1:50 p.m. -- Robert Macintyre, Joaquin Niemann

2:01 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

2:12 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

2:23 p.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman

2:34 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy

2:45 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge

2:56 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

3:07 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

3:18 p.m. -- Harris English, Branden Grace

3:29 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:40 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi

3:51 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

4:02 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

4:13 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

4:24 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen

4:35 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Richard Bland

