Defending champion Jon Rahm was delighted to finish under par after playing a lot of bad iron shots” during the first round of the US Open.

Rahm got to two-under par at one stage, but required a long birdie putt on 18 to finish in red numbers after the opening round at the Country Club in Brookline.

It was Rahm’s first competitive round in over a month - with his most recent appearance being the Memorial Tournament at the start of May.

He looked rusty on occasions, with his normally excellent iron play a little off colour, but he was able to post a 69 to keep himself firmly in the mix.

To end the round on a positive note with an excellent putt was pleasing to Rahm.

“Seeing the birdie on 18, that is always going to change the energy after the round,” Rahm told Sky Sports.

He added: “The wind picked up and it was a bit of a struggle, so to finish with the birdie is really good.

“It is a good way start.

“I did not see anything go in all day, so to see it curl in after a wayward tee shot...It is a good feeling to finish like that.

"It got a little difficult and I hit a lot of bad iron shots, so to finish like that is good.”

The drama on 18 started when Rahm sent his tee shot way left of the fairway. The ball was spotted before it was stolen by a couple of children, much to Rahm's relief and amusement.

“I’m pretty sure I know who it was," a smiling Rahm said. "I recognised the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100 per cent sure I saw the two kids that stole it.

“I'm just really happy somebody spotted the ball first.”

After receiving his free drop, Rahm got up and down for his concluding birdie.

