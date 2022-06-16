Phil Mickelson arrived at the US Open as one of the major focal points, and his golf did the talking for the wrong reasons in his first round.

The American, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday morning, is front and centre of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, after being lured away from the PGA Tour by a reported $200 million signing bonus.

In what was his first appearance since January, Mickelson played poorly during the first LIV Golf event in the UK last week.

It was not the ideal preparation for the US Open - the one major that still eludes him - and the signs on the range at the Country Club in Brookline were not good as he had a string of drivers on trial.

His opening tee shot was miles off line, and it summed up his play.

Things went badly awry on the sixth, as he managed to four putt from 10 feet.

After a rare good shot gave him a look at a birdie, Mickelson contrived to take four more blows to get the ball in the hole for a double bogey.

“That was not even close,” Rich Beem said on Sky Sports commentary after his second putt failed to threaten the hole.

He is five-over through six holes after a four-putt.

