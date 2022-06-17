Phil Mickelson will not be at the US Open for the weekend after ending his second round at the Country Club at Brookline on 11-over par.

The six-time major winner was one of the big talking points going into the third major of the year, after arriving in Massachusetts on the back of an appearance at the LIV Golf Series.

Lefty’s swing looked better on his opening hole on Friday and he started with a trio of pars, but the wild play was not far away and a run of three successive bogeys took him back to 11-over.

And in what was a concerning moment, a wild shot struck a spectator who was sent to the floor by the blow.

The spectator initially looked in pain, but sat up shortly afterwards and was handed a glove as a souvenir by Mickelson.

He produced a pair of birdies and bogeys on his back nine, to sign for a respectable 73 on the day.

But on the back of some awful play on Thursday, he will not be around for the weekend - meaning the US Open will continue to elude the 52-year-old.

With his PGA Tour status suspended due to his association with LIV Golf, Mickelson will next be in action at the second LIV Golf event in Portland at the end of the month.

