Rory McIlroy had a stunning day with the putter to secure a share of the clubhouse lead in the first round of the US Open.

The Irishman’s putting has been much improved this season, and he was impressive with the short stick in winning the Canadian Open last week.

Ad

His hot streak on the greens continued in the opening round at the Country Club in Brookline, as he knocked in a string of impressive putts.

U.S. Open 'We don't see that very often' - McIIroy twice smashes club into sand after mistake 2 HOURS AGO

Asked how he felt about his game on the back of victory last week, McIlroy said: “Comfort, knowing that my game is in good shape.

“Knowing that under pressure, maybe not the toughest conditions last Sunday, that coming down the stretch I was able to answer.

“Playing 72 holes at the US Open is like being under pressure the whole time, even though the tournament does not really start until the weekend.

“Just comfort with my game and mentally I am in a good spot. I showed that out there with some of the par saves and to keep things going.”

Speaking to NBC, McIlroy said: ”Overall it was a good day. I hit the ball pretty well and it’s a good start to the tournament.

“I am playing good golf, I am in a good headspace mentally.

"The US Open is about staying patient and not letting the course and conditions get the better of you.”

McIlroy began his round on the 10th, and his putter was in good shape throughout.

He made an excellent par save on the 15th, his sixth, and followed up one hole later with his first birdie of the round.

Once again it was an impressive stroke with the putter - which has been much improved this year - as it turned at the right time and dropped in the side door.

A second birdie followed on 18th, to mean he went out in 33 shots and within a stroke of the lead at that point.

McIlroy went within a whisker of starting his back nine with a birdie, but it drifted across the face of the hole as it lost pace.

An errant approach shot on the second, his 11th, had McIlroy in trouble but the putter bailed him out as he drained a 15-footer for his par.

The world No. 3 was met with a setback on the fifth, his 14th, after a poor break off the tee. The hole is driveable and McIlroy took aim, but he leaked it out to the right and found a horrible lie.

He was standing in the bunker, with the ball stuck in the rough way above his feet and all he could do was nudge it forward into a bunker five yards in front of him.

After seeing the ball drop in the bunker, McIlroy took two frustrated swipes at the sand , but once again the putter got him out of trouble as he rolled in a 12-footer for his par.

McIlroy’s hot putter came up trumps once again on his 16th as he rolled in a putt for birdie to get to three-under - and a share of the lead.

His 17th was textbook golf, as he found the fairway off the tee, put his approach under the hole and confidently knocked in the birdie to move to four-under par.

The only blemish came on the final hole, as the putter was unable to save him from 20 feet after a wayward approach left him in trouble.

Defending champion Jon Rahm had a mixed day, but ended on a high note with a long birdie putt to sign for a 69.

The Spaniard mixed birdies and bogeys on the front nine and did not always have his best game on show.

The 18th summed up his day, as he was wayward off the tee but got a free drop due to line of sight. He found a good approach and knocked in the putt to finish his day at one-under.

U.S. Open 'That is giving shots away' - Scott shot finishes behind him after big error 3 HOURS AGO