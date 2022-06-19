- - -

Drama awaits on final day

Join us from 5pm (BST) for the eagerly anticipated final round. It should be a fascinating Sunday at Brookline with so much talent chasing the season's third major.

T1 Will Zalatoris -4

T1 Matt Fitzpatrick -4

3 Jon Rahm -3

T4 Keegan Bradley -2

T4 Adam Hadwin -2

T4 Scottie Scheffler -2

T7 Sam Burns -1

T7 Rory McIlroy -1

T7 Joel Dahmen -1

10 Nick Hadry Ev

Third round recap

The County Club in Brookline showed why it is such a fabled track by making life extremely tough for the big names on Saturday.

Overnight leader Collin Morikawa tumbled down the leaderboard, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was two clear mid-way through his round - only to fall back.

Rory McIlroy had a tough bay, but he sits three back of leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick - with the final round superbly poised.

