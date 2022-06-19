- - -
Drama awaits on final day
Join us from 5pm (BST) for the eagerly anticipated final round. It should be a fascinating Sunday at Brookline with so much talent chasing the season's third major.
U.S. Open
McIlroy stays alive after losing ground as Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick share US Open lead
- T1 Will Zalatoris -4
- T1 Matt Fitzpatrick -4
- 3 Jon Rahm -3
- T4 Keegan Bradley -2
- T4 Adam Hadwin -2
- T4 Scottie Scheffler -2
- T7 Sam Burns -1
- T7 Rory McIlroy -1
- T7 Joel Dahmen -1
- 10 Nick Hadry Ev
For a full list of the tee times for the final round, check out this overview from our friends at Golf Digest.
Third round recap
The County Club in Brookline showed why it is such a fabled track by making life extremely tough for the big names on Saturday.
Overnight leader Collin Morikawa tumbled down the leaderboard, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was two clear mid-way through his round - only to fall back.
Rory McIlroy had a tough bay, but he sits three back of leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick - with the final round superbly poised.
- - -
- Latest scores and Leaderboard from Golf Digest
- - -
