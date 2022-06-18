Refresh for latest comments

Day three drama awaits

Join us from 5pm (BST) for the eagerly-anticipated third round. It should be a fascinating weekend at Brookline with so much talent chasing the season's third major.

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (66)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (15)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (67)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (68)

T3 Rory McIlroy -4 (69)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (17)

T7 Scottie Scheffler -3 (67)

T7 Nick Hardy -3 (68)

T7 Patrick Rodgers -3 (68)

T7 Matthew NeSmith -3 (69)

T7 Brian Harman -3 (17)

Morikawa feeling 'great' to lead US Open

Open champion Collin Morikawa added a 66 to his opening 69 to lead on -5.

"Yesterday felt great and today I was going to do the same exact thing," he said on Sky Sports.

"Today was a continuation of all the prep I've been doing over the past week.

"The putter has been feeling really good. The game has been coming together from tee to green."

Rahm 'satisfied' with his second round at US Open as he sits behind Morikawa

Second round recap

Defending champion Jon Rahm is in an excellent spot heading into the weekend after posting a round 67 on Friday to move him within one shot of Morikawa. He made the first eagle of his US Open career on the 14th.

Rory McIlroy kept his US Open challenge on track on day two, as Collin Morikawa surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Country Club in Brookline.

McIlroy was comfortably the best player on day one, with a bogey on 18 being the only blemish on his card.

He was well placed heading into the second round, but did not have his best game and once again his putting was an important factor in him posting a red number on Friday.

At 25, Morikawa has earned a reputation as a big-tournament player and he produced some of the best golf on day two to propel himself to the top of the leaderboard. Five birdies and a bogey featured in his round of 66 to climb to five-under.

