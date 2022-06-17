15:00 – US Open leaderboard

-5 Daffue 12

-3 Fitzpatrick 8

-3 Tarren 17:30

-3 Lingmerth 18:03

-3 McIlroy 18:25

-3 Dahmen 19:20

-2 Hardy 11

-2 Burns 9

-2 Hadwin 5

14:50 – Daffue produces magic to lead field

Look at this beauty off the green from MJ Daffue at the 7th hole and you can appreciate why the South African player is holding a three-shot lead at the moment.

14:40 – Thomas arrests slide

A fine round of 69 from the US PGA champion Justin Thomas on Thursday, but has been a bit of a struggle so far today. A double bogey on 10 and a bogey at the 14th, but birdie on the 17th hole sees him recover to +1 for the tournament heading for the turn.

14:35 – US Open leaderboard

-6 Daffue

-3 Tarren

-3 Lingmerth

-3 McIlroy

-3 Dahmen

-2 Hadwin

-2 Hovland

-2 Fitzpatrick

14:30 – Mickelson continues descent

Lefty turned 52 yesterday and it is fair to say he will have the weekend free to celebrate the occasion. A first bogey of the day at the 13th hole, his fourth of the 2nd round, sees him drop to +9 for the event. Tied-148th of the 156-man field.

14:15 – New leader in Boston

MJ Daffue of South Africa is the man with the plan so far this morning. He is -3 for his first nine holes to move to -6 for the tournament and enjoy a lead of three shots over the field. Overnight leader Adam Hadwin has dropped back to -2 after two bogeys on his first three holes on the back nine.

Welcome back to Brookline

Hello and thanks for re-joining us for the second round of the US Open 2022 at Brookline.

The second round of the US Open should supply us with plenty of drama with Rory McIlroy looking to build on a very encouraging opening round fresh off his Canadian Open triumph last week. He is one shot off the overnight pace set by Canada's Adam Hadwin round of 66.

Should be another fascinating day's play in Boston.

Round one recap

Rory McIlroy had a stunning day with the putter to finish one shot shy of first-round leader Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin shot a four-under 66 - hitting six birdies - to eke out a slight advantage over five players sat on three under. England's Callum Tarren sits alongside McIlroy, David Lingmerth of Sweden, Joel Dahmen of the USA and South Africa's M.J. Daffue on three under.

US OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Adam Hadwin -4 18

2 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Matthys Daffue -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

7 Dustin Johnson -2 18

7 Justin Rose -2 18

7 Brian Harman -2 18

7 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

7 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 18

7 Aaron Wise -2 18

7 Hayden Buckley -2 18

Those players have already been handed suspensions from the PGA Tour for their decision.

