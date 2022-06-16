15:56 – McIlroy lips out for share of lead

13 footer from Rory on the par-4 3rd, but just lips out at pace. Had the right line, but too much juice. He remains one off the pace at the top of leaderboard.

15:46 – Faldo wary of daunting greens

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo has been offering his thoughts on the greens and particularly the slope on them around Brookline.

15:38 – McIlroy with superb par save

Looked like a first dropped shot of the day for Rory on the par-3 2nd hole, but he cans a putt from 20 foot like it is a tap-in. The four-time major winner is looking utterly majestic at the moment. All smiles and little wonder.

15:34 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Matthew NeSmith -3 12

2 Collin Morikawa -3 11

3 David Lingmerth -2 11

3 Rory McIlroy -2 10

3 Joaquin Niemann -2 8

3 Stewart Hagestad -2 7

7 Hayden Buckley -1 12

7 Jon Rahm -1 11

7 Max Homa -1 10

7 Victor Perez -1 10

7 Stewart Cink -1 7

15:24 – Where is big Jon Rahm?

You might well ask that question and you would have every right to. Well, the defending champion is sitting at one under. Handily placed, two shots off the lead. Three birdies and two bogeys so far for big Jon. Two pars to start his back nine. Wonder if he would accept a round of 69 today?

15:11 – Latest US Open leaderboard

15:07 – McIlroy shirt invokes memories of 1999

This Rory top brings back memories of the one donned by the US Ryder Cup side during their infamous victory at the 'Battle of Brookline' 23 years ago. A lot going on there.

Rory McIlroy during the first round at Brookline. Image credit: Eurosport

15:04 – McIlroy with classy birdie on the 18th

Brilliant from Rory. Really is. Solid approach shot and finds the heart of the hole with the putt. Probably 15 foot or so, but didn't look like veering away from the target. He is out in 33 shots. Moves to minus two, one shot off the lead with his back nine to come. 11 players under par at the moment.

15:00 – Morikawa moves into share of lead

This course looks make for Collin Morikawa and his radar iron play. The Open champion with a superb birdie on the 9th hole.

14:58 – McIlroy shows iron skills on 18th hole

A lovely shot from Rory at the 18th hole. Controlled approach shot from 149 yards and has a birdie putt from around 18 feet to complete his first nine holes in 33 blows. Which is -2 in old money.

14:50 – First birdie of day for Rory

McIlroy heading up the 18th hole on one under after draining a 20-foot putt on the par-3 16th hole. Could have been another birdie on the 17th hole, but an eight footer narrowly eludes him. Decent progress as he looks to complete his first nine in style.

14:40 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Matthew NeSmith -2 9

2 Collin Morikawa -2 7

2 Russell Henley -2 5

4 Patrick Rodgers -1 9

4 Travis Vick -1 9

4 Wil Besseling -1 8

4 David Lingmerth -1 8

4 Rory McIlroy -1 7

4 Max Homa -1 7

4 Jon Rahm -1 7

4 Victor Perez -1 7

4 Brian Harman -1 5

4 Sebastian Munoz -1 5

14:33 – Lefty's swing through the decades

Ever wonder what Phil Mickelson's swing looked like 30 years ago? Take a look here.

Mickelson bids to claim the only major to elude him when he tees off at around 18:47pm (BST) tonight after turning 52 today. Time flies when you are having fun.

14:23 – Birdie for Spieth amid early travails

A lovely Spieth wedge shot at the 7th hole lands about five feet from the hole. In goes the putt for a second birdie of the day. The only problem being he has also marked his card with four bogeys. Jordan already with work to do at plus two on the front nine.

14:20 – Welcome to Brookline for the 122nd US Open

McIlroy level par through his first six holes of the day. Fresh from lifting the Canadian Open last week, the Northern Irishman began his day from the 10th tee and is plodding along nicely. Lovely morning around the Boston course. Real chance for the early starters, including defending champion Jon Rahm and Open holder Collin Morikawa, to make some progress.

- - -

The first round of the US Open is underway with Rory McIlroy hitting the course looking to defend his title from last year.

Those players have already been handed suspensions from the PGA Tour for their decision.

- - -

