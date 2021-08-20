Georgia Hall continued her forward momentum on Friday in her quest to win a second women's British Open title as she secured a share of the halfway lead at Carnoustie.

The 2018 champion moved from four under overnight to seven under courtesy of a three under 69 in the second round at the 45th women's Open.

The European Solheim Cup player enjoyed six birdies in the first 14 holes, but a bogey on 11 and a double on 15 denied her the chance of the outright lead.

“This is a fantastic golf course, one of the best in the world,” said Hall, who lifted the trophy at Royal Lytham three years ago.

“There’s a lot of golf to play yet, but I'm happy where I am. I've got myself in a good position.

There wasn't much wind at all, so I tried to take advantage of that. You have to plot your way round, as you have to do on a lot of links. I think I know how to do that.

"I was really happy with my last three holes; level par, which I'll take every day. It's just hitting the right shots.”

The 25-year-old Englishwoman was joined at the summit by American Mina Harigae, who carded a fine round of 67.

World number one Nelly Korda fell back from five under to minus four after a 73, but remains well in the hunt, three strokes behind the leaders.

Former PGA champion Kim Sei-young of South Korea enjoyed four birdies on the outward nine to hold the lead on nine under, but four bogeys and a solitary birdie coming home saw her fall back to six under, one behind the top two alongside Lizette Salas.

Defending champion Sophia Popov carded a plus three 75 and will miss the weekend on three over, two off the halfway cut mark of one over.

Second-round leaderboard

-7 M Harigae (US), G Hall (Eng)

-6 SY Kim (Kor), L Salas (US)

-5 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), Y Noh (US), L Maguire (Ire), Y Saso (Phi), L Thompson (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha)

