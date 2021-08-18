Sophia Popov admits she can't believe she is the British Open champion ahead of her impending title defence at Carnoustie.

The 28-year-old landed the biggest prize of her life when she triumphed around Royal Troon on Scotland's west coast a year ago despite being ranked a lowly 304 in the world.

Golf What is the key difference between men and women's golf majors? 19 HOURS AGO

It was her first major title, but perhaps most astonishingly her first professional victory on the LPGA or Ladies European Tour as a closing three-under 68 saw her hold off Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura by two strokes on seven under.

Only four women managed to finish under par at last year's Open with Popov becoming the lowest-ranked player in history to lift a major title in the women's game, but a worthy if unheralded champion.

"Being able to tee it up as defending champion is something that's very, very special and something I shouldn't take too lightly," she said on GolfDigest.com

“It’s just so exciting to be back playing some links golf and enjoying the venue because it is so special. Plus, I have a lot of memories from having played here in 2011 as an amateur.

I'm just enjoying myself being out there, which is very similar to last year. Back then, I didn't know what was going to happen on Sunday. And I don't know this year either.

Popov goes into the 45th women's British Open ranked 28th in the world and a certain starter for Europe in the Solheim Cup in Ohio next month, but is still luxuriating in the memories of her career-changing victory in Troon that was made even more surreal with the global pandemic depriving the event of fans.

A daily crowd of 8,000 at the Angus course will see Carnoustie resemble something akin to normality as Popov bids to bounce back from missing the cut at last week's Scottish Open.

Popov is also aiming to join male compatriots Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer as double major winners from Germany.

“You only realise (you are champion) once you get on-site and you see your face everywhere," said the Boston-born Popov, who will hope her return to Scotland's east coast provides inspiration.

“And you think, oh, my God, it's been a year now and this is the event that changed so much for me.

"I think everyone is fed up of seeing me, to be honest. But it's really funny because when everyone comes by they call me ‘defending champ.’

Normally I'm way too humble of a person to even identify with something like that, but I know this week I can. So I'm just taking it all in. I'm like, ‘Yep, I'm defending.’ So I'm getting better at just accepting that and being all cool about it.

Popov is out at 12.05pm alongside Sei Young Kim and six-times LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda with world number one Nelly Korda chasing a second major victory of the season after lifting the PGA Championship.

She plays alongside Nasa Hataoka and England's Charley Hull and starts out at 8.09am (BST) on Thursday.

Thursday's selected first-round tee times (BST)

6.52am Celine Boutier (Fra), Anne van Dam (Ned), Emily K Pedersen (Den)

7.14am Amy Yang (Kor), In Chee Gun (Kor), Mel Reid (Eng)

7.47am Danielle Kang (USA), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), A Lim Kim (Kor)

8.09am Nelly Korda (USA), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Charley Hull (Eng)

12.05pm Sophia Popov (Ger), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Jessica Korda (USA)

12.27pm Inbee Park (Kor), Yealimi Noh (USA), Leona Maguire (Irl)

12.49pm Brooke Henderson (Can), Yuka Saso (Phi), Lexi Thompson (USA)

For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf tee times: When does the men's golf start and who is playing in Tokyo tournament? 28/07/2021 AT 15:03