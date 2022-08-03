Muirfield will play host to the Women’s Open for the first time in its history, with Anna Nordqvist back to defend the title she won at Carnoustie in 2021.

The Women’s Open is the culmination of the major season, with Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Chun In-gee and Brooke Henderson teeing it up in Scotland looking for their second major of the year.

Henderson is the most in form of the quartet, having won her second major at the Evian Championship a fortnight ago.

It is notable that Muirfield is hosting the event, as until 2017 women were barred from being members.

Nordqvist arrives as the defending champion, but history is against the Swede as Yannie Tseng is the only player this century to retain the Women’s Open.

Course: Muirfield

Murfield is one of the most fabled Links courses in golf. Old Tom Morris created the original layout, but it has been expanded and tweaked by Harry Colt, Tom Simpson and most recently Martin Hawtree in 2011.

It is a unique layout, with the outward nine circling the property in a clockwise manner, with the inward nine moving anti-clockwise.

With its position close to the sea, benign conditions are rare and the players will likely have to contend with wind, and changes of direction and speed, throughout the week.

Position off the tee as opposed to length is key to playing Muirfield, and driving off line into the bunkers is a huge penalty - arguably as should be the case.

There are two par fives and two par threes on each nine, while the players will have to contend with 150 bunkers - many of which are extremely penal.

Muirfield has hosted the Open Championship on 16 occasions, but this will be the first time it has welcomed the Women’s Open.

Should the championship go down to the final hole on Sunday, it will be one the great moments in the sport as Muirfield’s 18th is one of the most iconic closing holes in golf. Bunkers are in play off the tee as the fairway narrows, and the green is guarded by four brutal bunkers.

Prize Money: $6.8m, with the winner’s share being $1.050m.

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records: 72 holes, 271, Tom Watson (1980). 18 holes, 63, Isao Aoki (1980).

TV Coverage: The Women’s Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Key Quotes:

Brooke Henderson: “I think it's maybe my favourite Links that I've ever played. It's definitely going to be a great test, very challenging especially if it is as windy as it is right now. I think it's beautiful views walking around, and it's a beautiful golf course. Links golf is very different, and definitely a big challenge for me coming from courses that were nothing like this growing up. So it is a big change. But every year, I feel like I get a little bit more comfortable with the different shots and the different style of play that you need to use.”

Anna Nordqvist: “I'm going to embrace the opportunity teeing up on the first hole being announced as the defending champion. It's been a huge honour having the trophy and getting to share it with my friends and family for the last year. I don't feel like I have any pressure on me this week. I'm not trying to prove anything. I'm just trying to enjoy myself.

Catriona Matthew (who will hit the first tee shot): "To come and have a chance to play Muirfield in an AIG Women's Open, I think all the players will have watched the men play here over the years, and I think they are delighted to have that opportunity that they are now able to come here and play their own Open here. I think you've got to try and make your score in those first five holes, first nine holes, and then kind of hang on on the back nine.”

Previous Winners:

2021: Anna Nordqvist

2020: Sophia Popov

2019: Hinaki Shubuno

2018: Georgia Hall

2017: In-Kyung Kim

2016: Ariya Jutanugarn

2015: Inbee Park

2014: Mo Martin

2013: Stacy Lewis

2012: Jiyai Shin

2011: Yani Tseng

2010: Yani Tseng

2009: Catriona Matthew

2008: Jiyai Shin

2007: Lorena Ochoa

2006: Sherri Steinhauer

2005: Jeong Jang

2004: Karen Stupples

2003: Annika Sörenstam

2002: Karrie Webb

2001: Se Ri Pak

2000: Sophie Gustafson

