In Gee Chun put daylight between herself and the pack with a blistering opening round at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Congressional was expected to be a severe test, and it was for all bar Chun who tamed the fabled layout with a round of 64 to sit at eight-under.

Defending champion Nelly Korda made a steady start, with the American star posting a one-under 71.

“Any first round under par is good at a major,” Korda said. “I don't know what golf course In Gee is playing. She must be playing really well.

“I think every part of it [my game] is clicking.

“I'm hitting it pretty good off the tee. I'm hitting my irons well, and I'm making some putts when I need to. So I think overall every part of my game is kind of syncing up together.”

With soft underfoot conditions only adding to the difficulty, Chun was the only player to truly get a grip of the course.

Justin Thomas has been forced to miss the Travelers Championship due to injury, with Rory McIlroy leading in the clubhouse , and it appears he has been keeping a close eye on the Women’s PGA.

The South Korean made nine birdies in her round, with the only blemish coming on the opening hole.

“I changed my club setting before I came here,” Chun said. “I took out my hybrids and put in a 7 wood and 9 wood. It worked really well, I made birdies - especially on the long holes."

Chun is no stranger to major championships, having won the US Women’s Open and Evian Championship, and it will be interesting to see her approach for the remainder of the tournament.

Georgia Hall is two-over after a round of 74, while there was a memorable hole in one on the second hole from Pornanong Phatlum.

Brooke Henderson and Jennifer Kupcho are alongside Korda at one-under, while seven-time major winner Inbee Park is one shot further back.

The likes of Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, Mel Reid and Leona Maguire are still on the course.

