Viktor Hovland is a man on a mission at this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, with the Norwegian chasing a hat-trick of wins in the event.

The 25-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the game, and Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will have a keen interest in events at El Camaleon as a fit and firing Hovland will be key to his side’s hopes in Rome next year.

Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, with two of those coming at the World Wide Technology Championship.

He made a birdie on the 72nd hole to beat Aaron Wise and get his hands on the trophy in 2020. A year later it was an easier success as he won by four strokes and set a tournament-record score of 23-under.

Hovland, who showed decent form in the ZOZO Championship and CJ Cup, will not have things his own way at Playa de Carmen as a decent field will be in opposition.

No player has produced a hat-trick of wins in an event since Steve Stricker took the John Deere Classic for a third time in a row in 2011, but Hovland clearly has a liking for the Mexican track.

As at last weekend’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, birdies are likely to be the order of the day as five of the last six winners went round the 72 holes in at least 20-under par.

The Course: El Camaleon Golf Course

The pros are there for business so there’s little chance of being distracted, but the average player would do well to retain focus such is the beauty of the place.

Overlooking the Caribbean Sea, the views are nothing short of spectacular. As a resort course, there are a range of teeing options - with it stretching out to 7,034 yards for the professionals.

Designed by Greg Norman in 2006, it was opened for play the following year and played host to the first PGA Tour event to be held outside of the United States or Canada.

While some of the holes overlook and run alongside the sea, there are inland wetlands and holes cutting through jungle as it "winds through three diverse ecosystems".

It is not a monster course by modern standards, and the view is that El Camaleon is a second-shot track so accuracy rather than length off the tee is of major importance. Brian Gay, Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar as past winners reinforce this view.

Prize Money: $8.2m (£7.15m), with the winner’s share being $1.3m (£1.13m).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes : 61 - Roland Thatcher (2008)

: 61 - Roland Thatcher (2008) 72 holes: 261 - Viktor Hovland (2021)

TV Coverage: The World Wide Technology Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021: Viktor Hovland

2020: Viktor Hovland

2019: Brendon Todd

2018: Matt Kuchar

2017: Patton Kizzrie

2016: Pat Perez

2015: Graeme McDowell

2014: Charley Hoffman

2013:Harris English

2012: John Huh

2011: Johnson Wagner

2010: Cameron Beckman

2009: Mark Wilson

2008: Brian Gay

2007: Fred Funk

