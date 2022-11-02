Viktor Hovland is a man on a mission at this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, with the Norwegian chasing a hat-trick of wins in the event.
The 25-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the game, and Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will have a keen interest in events at El Camaleon as a fit and firing Hovland will be key to his side’s hopes in Rome next year.
Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, with two of those coming at the World Wide Technology Championship.
World Wide Technology Championship betting tips as Hovland chases hat-trick
He made a birdie on the 72nd hole to beat Aaron Wise and get his hands on the trophy in 2020. A year later it was an easier success as he won by four strokes and set a tournament-record score of 23-under.
Hovland, who showed decent form in the ZOZO Championship and CJ Cup, will not have things his own way at Playa de Carmen as a decent field will be in opposition.
Scottie Scheffler will be teeing it up for the first time since being dethroned by Rory McIlroy as world No. 1, while Collin Morikawa is making his tournament debut.
No player has produced a hat-trick of wins in an event since Steve Stricker took the John Deere Classic for a third time in a row in 2011, but Hovland clearly has a liking for the Mexican track.
As at last weekend’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, birdies are likely to be the order of the day as five of the last six winners went round the 72 holes in at least 20-under par.
The Course: El Camaleon Golf Course
The pros are there for business so there’s little chance of being distracted, but the average player would do well to retain focus such is the beauty of the place.
Overlooking the Caribbean Sea, the views are nothing short of spectacular. As a resort course, there are a range of teeing options - with it stretching out to 7,034 yards for the professionals.
Designed by Greg Norman in 2006, it was opened for play the following year and played host to the first PGA Tour event to be held outside of the United States or Canada.
While some of the holes overlook and run alongside the sea, there are inland wetlands and holes cutting through jungle as it "winds through three diverse ecosystems".
It is not a monster course by modern standards, and the view is that El Camaleon is a second-shot track so accuracy rather than length off the tee is of major importance. Brian Gay, Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar as past winners reinforce this view.
Prize Money: $8.2m (£7.15m), with the winner’s share being $1.3m (£1.13m).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 61 - Roland Thatcher (2008)
- 72 holes: 261 - Viktor Hovland (2021)
TV Coverage: The World Wide Technology Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners:
- 2021: Viktor Hovland
- 2020: Viktor Hovland
- 2019: Brendon Todd
- 2018: Matt Kuchar
- 2017: Patton Kizzrie
- 2016: Pat Perez
- 2015: Graeme McDowell
- 2014: Charley Hoffman
- 2013:Harris English
- 2012: John Huh
- 2011: Johnson Wagner
- 2010: Cameron Beckman
- 2009: Mark Wilson
- 2008: Brian Gay
- 2007: Fred Funk
Tee Times (Local):
- 6:55am - David Lingmerth
- 6:55am - Doug Ghim
- 6:55am - Brandon Wu
- 6:55am - Kevin Tway
- 6:55am - Kevin Streelman
- 6:55am - Aaron Rai
- 7:06am - Jason Dufner
- 7:06am - Aaron Baddeley
- 7:06am - Ben Martin
- 7:06am - Byeong Hun An
- 7:06am - Hayden Buckley
- 7:06am - Greyson Sigg
- 7:17am - Scott Piercy
- 7:17am - Austin Cook
- 7:17am - Charley Hoffman
- 7:17am - James Hahn
- 7:17am - Davis Riley
- 7:17am - David Lipsky
- 7:28am - JT Poston
- 7:28am - Cameron Champ
- 7:28am - Robert Streb
- 7:28am - Chad Ramey
- 7:28am - Joel Dahmen
- 7:28am - Francesco Molinari
- 7:39am - Martin Laird
- 7:39am - Richy Werenski
- 7:39am - Nick Taylor
- 7:39am - Seamus Power
- 7:39am - Collin Morikawa
- 7:39am - Emiliano Grillo
- 7:50am - KH Lee
- 7:50am - Garrick Higgo
- 7:50am - Tyler Duncan
- 7:50am - Scottie Scheffler
- 7:50am - Viktor Hovland
- 7:50am - Keith Mitchell
- 8:01am - CT Pan
- 8:01am - Russell Henley
- 8:01am - Zac Blair
- 8:01am - Patton Kizzire
- 8:01am - Patrick Rodgers
- 8 :01am -Mark Hubbard
- 8:12am - Dylan Frittelli
- 8:12am - Brian Davis
- 8:12am - Justin Suh
- 8:12am - Michael Kim
- 8:12am - Beau Hossler
- 8:12am - Callum Tarren
- 8:23am - Dean Burmester
- 8:23am - Ben Taylor
- 8:23am - Augusto Nunez
- 8:23am - Brent Grant
- 8:23am - Eric Cole
- 8:23am - Adri Arnaus
- 8:34am - Joseph Bramlett
- 8:34am - Will Gordon
- 8:34am - Travis Vick (a)
- 8:34am - Ben Griffin
- 8:34am - Harrison Endycott
- 8:34am - Enrique Marin Santander
- 8:45am - Robby Shelton
- 8:45am - Kevin Yu
- 8:45am - Travis Trace
- 8:45am - Zecheng Dou
- 8:45am - Paul Haley II
- 8:45am - Ryan Hall
- 11:35am - Nate Lashley
- 11:35am - Danny Lee
- 11:35am - Kramer Hickok
- 11:35am - Adam Hadwin
- 11:35am - Justin Lower
- 11:35am - Matthias Schwab
- 11:46am - Ryan Armour
- 11:46am - John Huh
- 11:46am - Alex Noren
- 11:46am - Ryan Palmer
- 11:46am - Ryan Moore
- 11:46am - Adam Svensson
- 11:57am - Adam Long
- 11:57am - Brian Harman
- 11:57am - Maverick McNealy
- 11:57am - Russell Knox
- 11:57am - Rory Sabbatini
- 11:57am - Sam Ryder
- 12:08pm - Ryan Brehm
- 12:08pm - Tom Hoge
- 12:08pm - Brendon Todd
- 12:08pm - Lucas Glover
- 12:08pm - Andrew Landry
- 12:08pm - Matt Kuchar
- 12:19pm - Tony Finau
- 12:19pm - Harris English
- 12:19pm - Sebastian Munoz
- 12:19pm - Chez Reavie
- 12:19pm - Erik van Rooyen
- 12:19pm - Jim Herman
- 12:30pm - Billy Horschel
- 12:30pm - Justin Rose
- 12:30pm - Jason Day
- 12:30pm - JJ Spaun
- 12:30pm - Sepp Straka
- 12:30pm - Aaron Wise
- 12:41pm - Andrew Putnam
- 12:41pm - Henrik Norlander
- 12:41pm - Austin Smotherman
- 12:41pm - Danny Willett
- 12:41pm - Matt Wallace
- 12:41pm - Lee Hodges
- 12:52pm - Troy Merritt
- 12:52pm - Chris Kirk
- 12:52pm - Max McGreevy
- 12:52pm - Nick Hardy
- 12:52pm - Harry Hall
- 12:52pm - Carson Young
- 1:03pm - Thomas Detry
- 1:03pm - Taylor Montgomery
- 1:03pm - Brandon Matthews
- 1:03pm - Erik Barnes
- 1:03pm - Philip Knowles
- 1:03pm - Isidro Benitez
- 1:14pm - Harry Higgs
- 1:14pm - SH Kim
- 1:14pm - Armando Favela
- 1:14pm - Austin Eckroat
- 1:14pm - Sam Stevens
- 1:14pm - Brad Adamonis
- 1:25pm - MJ Daffue
- 1:25pm- Matti Schmid
- 1:25pm - Jose de Jesus Rodríguez
- 1:25pm - Michael Gligic
- 1:25pm- Kyle Westmoreland
- 1:25pm - Sebastian Vazquez
