Will Zalatoris has admitted to making the “toughest decision he's had to make” by parting ways with his caddie in the middle of the Wyndham Championship.

The 25-year-old American, who has six top-10s to his name in majors, began the second round at the Sedgefield Country Club with long-term caddie Ryan Goble on the bag.

But at the start of the third round, Zalatoris’ putting coach Josh Gregory was carrying the player’s clubs - and Zalatoris expanded on the decision to split with Goble.

"Ryan's a brother for life," Zalatoris said. "We've kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was.

“We were guys that would love to have dinner together and hang out. What was going on on the course was starting to bleed off the course and that's not what you want.

"He's an incredible friend, I love him to death and I told him I had to do what's best for me.

"Like I said, he's just an amazing friend.

"Obviously you can tell how hard this decision was on me, especially the timing of it, but I think it was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and it was - obviously it hurts.”

Goble had been with Zalatoris for three years, working with him when he was an unknown outside the top 1000 in the world.

The pair enjoyed an excellent run of form in the majors, but Zalatoris has yet to secure a breakthrough win and has made the change during the final event of the regular season.

Zalatoris confirmed he would turn to Joel Stock - former caddie of Ben Crane - for the FedEx Cup play-offs and likely in the longer term.

"Going forward, I'll have Joel on the bag through the play-offs and pretty much going forward from there," Zalatoris said.

