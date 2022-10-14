Phil Mickelson is convinced he has chosen the “winning side” in making the move to LIV Golf, claiming he sees the PGA Tour “trending downwards".

Mickelson was the first high-profile recruit for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, despite courting controversy by labelling the Saudis "scary motherf*****s” and saying he was well aware of their "horrible record on human rights” only to move anyway.

Ad

The left-hander is in Saudi Arabia for the latest LIV event, which takes place at Royal Greens in Jeddah starting on Friday.

Golf Mickelson gets tattoo of his own logo on his hand 18 HOURS AGO

LIV and the PGA Tour are at loggerheads, with the row set to end up in the courts next year, and it has created a rift in the sport.

Mickelson feels LIV filled a gap in the market, and believes his side will emerge victorious and continue to grow.

“It evolved a lot and it will continue to evolve over time; there were a lot of opportunities that were left open for somebody to come in and do this,’’ Mickelson said. "For a long, long time, my 30 years on the PGA Tour, pretty much all the best players played on the PGA Tour. At least the last 20 years. That will never be the case again.

“I think going forward, you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side you think is going to be successful.

“I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf.’’

Mickelson wants common ground to be found, but irrespective of any thawing of relations he feels LIV will has the upper hand.

“We play against a lot of the best players in the world on LIV and there are a lot of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour," Mickelson, who sported a tattoo of his own logo on his hand , said. “And until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve.

"I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on. And I love how I feel. I love how I'm reinvigorated and excited to play golf and compete. I love the experience. I love the way they treat us.

“I love the way they involve us and listen to us in decisions. I mean it's so inclusive, it's so fluid that things LIV Golf is leading. Whether it's shorts, whether it's other aspects of professional golf that are going to change and evolve, those positions will be led by LIV."

Life as a Golf Twin - 21-yr-old Hojgaard brothers making waves on the DP World Tour

Mickelson’s “scary motherf*****s” comment caused huge controversy, but he has denied having a conversation with journalist Alan Shipnuk who broke the story.

Asked whether his views on the Saudis had changed, Mickelson said: “I will reiterate I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck.

“I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody I have been involved with.”

Golf 'LIV Golf is here to stay' - Mickelson calls for end to hostilities with PGA Tour 17/09/2022 AT 12:32