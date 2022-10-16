Keegan Bradley snapped a winless run dating back to 2018 when holding off Rickie Fowler to win the ZOZO Championship.

The American claimed victory by a single stroke, but it was not easy as he played a couple of nervy shots on the closing holes.

However, he drove the ball well and putted superbly as he claimed his fifth win on the PGA Tour.

“It is why I practise so hard,” Bradley said. “I knew it was not going to be easy.

“Things aren’t easy for me normally and I was ready.

“That birdie on 17 goes down as one of the best holes of my life.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Keegan Bradley, 15-under

T2. Rickie Fowler, 14-under

T2. Andrew Putnam, 14-under

4. Emiliano Grillo, 13-under

T5. Hayden Buckley, 12-under

T5. Sahith Theegala, 12-under

T5. Viktor Hovland, 12-under

The birdie on 17 courtesy of a swinging putt up the hill came on the back of a bogey on 16 after a shanked bunker shot.

Bouncing back with the birdie gave him a two-shot cushion on the 18th tee.

He found the fairway to ease the nerves and with Fowler and Andrew Putnam unable to find an eagle, a simple par secured the title.

“This is so special,” Bradley said. “I played here in the final group when Tiger [Woods] won and got to watch him do that and I am so proud to win this tournament.

"Thanks to Japan and ZOZO, a first class event and amazing golf course.”

Bradley spoke earlier in the week about his goal to get back on the US Ryder Cup team, and victory puts him on that path.

“This (win) is high up there,” Bradley said. “I put a lot of work in this off season.

“This is what I want to do. I want to win tournaments, I want to be on Ryder Cups and be in the conversation and this is a good start.”

For Fowler, the narrow defeat will hurt - and he struggled for rhythm under pressure - but to get within one stroke of victory after so long in the wilderness will be a boost to his confidence.

He will now head back to America to take part in the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, having secured a sponsor’s invitation.

Viktor Hovland played himself into contention but four bogeys either side of the turn derailed his charge as he finished fifth, while defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was well back at three-under.

