The action may be taking place on the other side of the world in Tokyo but this summer in London, Manchester, and Birmingham - the British public will get the chance to experience an Olympic Games first-hand.

With lockdown restrictions having eased and normality now returning; former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle has joined forces with Team GB to get the nation active.

While all eyes are on Tokyo this summer, Team GB and presenting partner Toyota have launched a new grassroots initiative called 'I Am Team GB' to inspire the nation.

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Bridgestone UK, a worldwide partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, have launched its Olympic Games Experience roadshow across the UK.

Taking place between the 5th-12th August, the experience hopes to mark the success of Team GB by continuing the Olympic Games celebrations beyond Tokyo 2020.

Tweddle, said: "I am delighted to support the launch of I Am Team GB. Given what has happened in the last year and a half it will be amazing to see so many people getting up and active and having a good time together.

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles.â€

The immersive Olympic Games experience will provide fans with the opportunity to test their skills against Olympians. The experiential event is part of its Chase Your Dream, No Matter What campaign, set to inspire people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals.

The roadshow will take place in London (Westfield, Shepherds Bush) between the 5th- 6th August as part of the Official Team GB Fan Zone, Birmingham (The Bull Ring) for the 8th-9th August, and Manchester (Piccadilly Gardens) on the 11th-12thAugust, with COVID protocols followed to ensure visitors and guests can enjoy the day in a safe setting.

The activation will be held in a converted Bridgestone Olympic Games Experience themed truck, hosting five Olympic themed challenges. Alongside the truck, an eye-catching I Love Tokyo sign created with Bridgestone tyres, will create the perfect backdrop to celebrate Team GB's success.

Participants will be encouraged to adopt an athlete mindset to accomplish their dreams and will test themselves against Olympic Games ambassadors to see if they have what it takes. This includes a step challenge to match a personal best set by two-time bronze medallist and French sprinter, Christophe Lemaitre and a reflex test against Britain's taekwondo athlete and Olympic Games medallist, Lutalo Muhammad.

No guests will leave empty handed, as visitors will receive Japanese Calligraphy embodying their life goals as a reminder to overcome hurdles and continue their journey.

VisitÂ IAmTeamGB.comÂ today to get involved.

