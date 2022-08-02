Jake Jarman completed his Commonwealth debut with a fourth gold medal to become the most successful English male gymnast at a single Games.

Jarman took the vault title on the final day of artistic gymnastics to add to his gold medals won in team, all-around and floor events.

Ad

He finished with a total score of 14.916 in his first major senior championships. Jarman has surpassed the three claimed by Max Whitlock in 2014 and matched the number of golds won by Claudia Fragapane; also in 2014.

Gymnastics Russian gymnast Kuliak banned from competition for a year for displaying 'Z' symbol 18/05/2022 AT 20:46

Compatriot Giarnni Regini-Moran scored 14.633 on his 24th birthday. Australia's James Bacueti took bronze with 14.283.

Jarman said afterwards: "I'm over the moon" before describing himself as a "very hyperactive kid" when explaining his route into gymnastics.

He said: "When I was seven or eight, I was in the park in Peterborough, my mum told me a gymnastics coach was in the park at the same time and told her, 'you should bring your kid to one of the local clubs.'"

Joe Fraser had the chance to also make it four gold medals having already won pommel, team, and parallel bars gold, but he fell in the horizontal bar final. He got up to complete his routine and finished in seventh.

"This one has hit me so different," he said.

"Being in my hometown with a home crowd... performing out here has been one of my proudest moments to date."

Speaking about Jarman's remarkable success, he said: "Jake is the wonderkid – he’s the future of our sport and I’m so proud of everything he’s achieved.

"It’s just beginning for Jake – the potential the guy has is unmatched, and having him on the team will be a huge asset moving forward.”

Cyprus' Ilias Georgiou won gold, Australia's Tyson Bull silver and Cypriot Marios Georgiou bronze.

Alice Kinsella earned some redemption as she won gold on the floor exercise with a score of 13.366. Odine Achampong finished second with 13.033 and Australian Emily Whitehead's 13.000 was enough for bronze.

Kinsella led England to gold in the team final, but fell in the all-around final and left Arena Birmingham in tears after falling on the balance beam and floor.

Gymnastics Russian gymnast investigated for displaying 'shocking' war symbol on podium next to Ukrainian 07/03/2022 AT 09:54