Crowd-pleaser Alice Kinsella says her pair of multi-sport European Championship medals feel even bigger than her Olympic bronze after a magical week in Munich.

The Southend-born star, 21, won individual all around silver on Thursday before following it up with the same colour medal in Saturdayâ€™s team event.

Kinsella joined forces with Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton to finish second behind Italy ahead of hosts Germany on the podium.

Artistic gymnastics is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships during the current 11 day period, with athletics, cycling, rowing and triathlon four of the others featuring at Munichâ€™s storied 1972 Olympic Park.

Kinsellaâ€™s Olympic team bronze came behind closed doors in Tokyo last year and she admits the buoyant German atmosphere amplified the feeling of her latest achievements.

She said: "I wouldnâ€™t say it feels as a bigger competition than the Olympics.

"But the atmosphere definitely feels bigger.

"Itâ€™s always different having a crowd and for me personally, I donâ€™t know about these girls, I love having a crowd.

"I feel like they are one of the reasons why we actually get around for competition."

Teammate Jessica Gadirova, 17, added: "I agree with Alice - I enjoyed the crowd and this is why we all do gymnastics.

"We love to perform and having a crowd it makes a big difference."

Kinsella goes again on the bars and balance beam today as she bids to enhance her already jam-packed international medal collection.

The Essex star now has one Olympic, three European and five Commonwealth medals and is rapidly emerging as the face of the youthful British team.

She led Team England to team victory at this monthâ€™s Commonwealth Games while her individual title on the floor built on her balance beam crown won on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Kinsella enjoyed some well-earned rest on Saturday night and hopes a switch in mindset from the team can fire them to more medal success.

She added: "We have got a bit of a rest now, but I feel like it is a completely different competition, a completely different final so we are all just new to get our head in the game.

"We have got all different finals so we just need to focus on that and hopefully, it will all turn out well."

