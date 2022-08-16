Ondine Achampong admits her stunning multi-sport European Championship silver exceeded even her wildest expectations.

The Kings Langley gymnast, 18, finished second on the balance beam in Munich as a score of 13.400 fell just 0.066 short of gold medallist and home favourite Emma Malewski.

Achampong is one of the junior members of the British team and has been learning from more experienced stars Alice Kinsella and Jessica Gadirova, both of whom also climbed onto the podium in Munich.

And it's safe to say she's loving the environment after her two medal return - she also won silver in the team event - capped a week to remember in Germany.

She said: "It feels really great.

"I didn't really go into this final with an expectation of having a medal, so to get a medal is just amazing,

"I didn't watch or listen to any of the scores, I was just focused on doing my own beam routine.

"I do think there is an expectation to keep up the successes, also just keeping up with everyone.

"Everyone is doing so well so you have to hold your own, especially with all these amazing gymnasts in Britain.

"It does come with an expectation, but hopefully, I am there."

Achampong's team silver came alongside Kinsella, twin sisters Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova and Georgia-Mae Fenton as they finished behind the impressive Italian team.

The British team were a joy to watch throughout the competition as they continued the momentum after last year's Olympic bronze won in Tokyo.

Achampong added: "You have to be working at your best every single day.

"There are not really any days where you can just obviously slack off and not do anything.

"We danced to each other's routines and danced to the stadium music to keep us going - it was brilliant."

