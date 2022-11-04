Jessica Gadirova pulled together the performance of her life to win bronze and Britain's first-ever women's all-around medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 18-year-old qualified for the final in fifth but rose to the occasion with a faultless performance on all four apparatus.

Ad

As twin sister Jennifer cheered from the stands, Gadirova cemented a podium place with a breathtaking floor routine that scored a massive 14.400 points.

Gymnastics Jessica Gadirova bags Britain's first-ever women's all-around medal 12 HOURS AGO

She said: "I'm just so speechless. I'm over the moon and just so happy."

British team-mate Alice Kinsella finished fourth, a mere 0.134 points behind.

It was another slice of history for British gymnastics on what is becoming a brilliant week for the host nation in Liverpool, already yielding three medals.

Adding individual bronze to team silver, Gadirova joins three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock as the only British gymnast to win multiple medals at a World Championships.

Her performance on the floor sealed the deal but a brilliant beam routine helped the teenager cement a medal position, crowned by an emotional celebration.

"I wanted to put in my best performance and have a clean competition," she added.

"At the end I started thinking there was a possibility of a medal but I didn't want to get my hopes up.

"The beam felt quite solid to me and I finished off clean, with a good dismount I thought 'why not get the crowd going' and show them my reaction.

"The home crowd is having a big impact. They're cheering us so much, I just want to perform for them and their support is so strong for us."

The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 will be one of the largest international sporting events ever to be held in the city. Over 500 gymnasts from more than 70 countries will compete at the M&S Bank Arena from 29 October to 6 November 2022. Tickets are available atÂ www.2022worldgymnastics.com/tickets.

Gymnastics Jones hails poignant silver as 'perfect stepping stone' 13 HOURS AGO