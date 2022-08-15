Precocious Alice Kinsella is relishing her role nurturing the next generation of British gymnasts.

The Sutton Coldfield star is just 21-years-old but after one Olympic, three European and five Commonwealth Games medals, has firmly established her status as the most experienced member of the British team.

Kinsella scooped a pair of silvers at this weekendâ€™s multi-sport European Championships in Munich but was unable to complete a hat-trick on the bars on Sunday.

A dodgy dismount scuppered her chances as she finished bottom of the leaderboard behind teammate Georgia-Mae Fenton, 21, and German champion Elisabeth Seitz, 28.

But Kinsella has enjoyed a memorable four days in Munich and reckons she has all the tools required to propel younger teammates Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, 17, and balance beam silver medallist Ondine Achampong, 18, forward.

She said: "Me and Georgia are two of the older ones so our job is to keep the younger members of the team all okay and stress free.

"I think weâ€™ve done this at these Championships.

"Obviously I did have that stop and fall on one of my dismounts today, but I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it.

"I've never been in a European bars final so I just wanted to go out there and have fun.

"I wasn't expecting a medal - the main thing was just to have fun, and I definitely did.

"In terms of the week as a whole, I was expecting an all around and team medal and we did that.

"I'm just so proud of this team - we absolutely smashed it."

Fenton, who won two golds for Team England at this monthâ€™s Commonwealth Games alongside Kinsella, added: "I hit a clean routine today and I'm definitely really happy.

"I think this week has been great and I'm now ready to get out and do some more competitions."

Kinsella got her time in Germany off to a flyer by soaring onto the all around podium on Thursday night and fulfilling one of her lifetime dreams.

That result propelled Britain into Saturday's team final where they sparkled once again to grab yet more silverware in Munichâ€™s 1972 Olympic Hall.

A third medal on the bars proved a step too far for Kinsella but British success did continue on Sunday through both Achampong and Jessica Gadirova.

Achampong finished a surprise second on the balance beam behind home favourite Emma Leonie Malewski while Jessica Gadirova, who won team bronze alongside Kinsella at last summerâ€™s Olympic Games, retained her European title on the floor.

The Coventry star racked up a score of 14.000 to hold off Italians Martina Maggio and Angela Andreoli and emulate her memorable exploits in Basel last year.

She said: "I'm in a bit of a daze and am shocked to have retained my title - it hasn't really sunk in.

"This is the last time I'll compete that floor routine so it's incredible to win the title with it and it will always have a special place in my heart.

"I'll be working on a new routine after this looking ahead to the World Championships in Liverpool where the crowd will be amazing Iâ€™m sure."

Achampong added: "I'm just in shock and really canâ€™t believe it.

"I really didn't expect this at all - I didn't come into this final with any particular goals.

"To have competed in the Commonwealth Games and then these European has been a huge step up for me and to have won medals at both feels really special.

"I'm very proud of myself and the whole team."

Elsewhere at the multi-sport event on Sunday, Stourbridge table tennis star Charlotte Bardsley bounced back from a mixed doubles defeat to win her womenâ€™s singles match later in the day.

Bardsley, 22, and partner Tom Jarvis lost 3-1 against Austrian duo Robert Gardos and Sofia Polcanova before Bardsley beat Italian Nicole Arlia 3-2 to get her singles campaign off to the perfect start.

