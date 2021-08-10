After bouncing her way to a second straight Olympic medal, trampolinist Bryony Page is heading to the University of Hull next weekend to say thanks to all the Team GB fans who roared her on in Tokyo from their sofas.

Bronze for the former palaeontology student added to the surprise silver she had won in Rio in 2016 and, after a cycle in which she was forced to fight back from consecutive career-threatening ankle surgeries, Page was in the medals again in Tokyo.Â

On Saturday August 14, the University of Hull and Team GB are inviting fans to join the 'I Am Team GB' '5k your way' event, taking place at University of Hull campus - and Page will be on hand to welcome supporters.Â

Attendees will be able to either run, jog, skip, walk or dance around the route and see the beautiful grounds on campus.

The aim is for the community members within Hull to take part in this event and use it as a stepping-stone to be more active.

The University's six-year partnership with Team GB, now in its second year, includes the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The partnership is borne out of a synergy between the University's ambitions and beliefs, and those of Team GB.

Tokyo taekwondo silver medallist Bradly Sinden will attend the event in Hull alongside Page, where activities such as face painting, bouncy castles and much more for the whole family to enjoy will be available.

"I am delighted to support 'I Am Team GB'," said Page. "Given what has happened in the last year and a half it will be amazing to see so many people getting up and active and having a good time together.Â

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles.

"I Am Team GB is such a fantastic concept. It's a way the public can show their support for Team GB this summer - and it's also a way for us athletes to say thank you.

"The weekend in August will encourage people to get fit, try different sports and get inspired. It's all about having a go and who knows we might even find the next Olympian."

There will also be free hero events at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and the Olympic Stadium, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

