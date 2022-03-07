Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is being investigated after wearing a national war symbol on his leotard as he stood next to a Ukrainian rival on the podium in Qatar on Saturday.

Kuliak's garment had a taped letter "Z" placed on it which has been seen on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine to symbolise support for the invasion.

Kuliak, a former all-around and floor national junior champion, won bronze in the parallel bars final on Saturday.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has labelled Kuliak's behaviour as "shocking".

“The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” a statement from the governing body said.

It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March,” FIG said in a statement.

“From 7 March 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.”

