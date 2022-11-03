Ryosuke Doi rued costly mistakes on the pommel horse as Japan were forced to settle for men's team silver at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The 20-year-old scored 13.033 after paying for an early fall while Kakeru Tanigawa recorded an 11.000 as Japan finished almost three marks off eventual gold medallists China on the apparatus.

Doi, Kakeru Tanigawa, Wataru Tanigawa, Daiki Hashimoto and Yuya Kamoto have earned their country a quota place for Paris 2024 but having qualified comfortably ahead of their rivals, they were left with a sense of what might have been.

"We were nervous," he said. "My body was a bit dodgy and I made a mistake in the routine where I don't usually make any. Something went wrong.

"It's my first time at the World Championships, and now that I've had that experience, I'm feeling that if I can do the performance I'm capable of. I can compete - both as a team and as an individual."

Japan have been bronze medallists on the last two occasions men's team podium spots have been fought for at the World Championships and performed alongside Great Britain, the two having occupied the top two spots in qualifying.

Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto was a rare master of the pommel on the night but suffered a hard fall on the horizontal bar during the final rotation.

The runners-up were the highest scoring nation on floor - in which Hashimoto and Doi will compete in the individual final on Saturday - and the latter was pleased with how they coped in the Liverpool pressure cooker.

"We were rotating with the British - I've never experienced that kind of home atmosphere before," he said.

"It was really something, with the lights and the atmosphere. But we managed to overcome our nerves."

