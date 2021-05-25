Alice Kinsella is determined to build on Commonwealth and European glory by following in the footsteps of idols Nastia Liukin and Beth Tweddle and soaring to Olympic success this summer.

The 20-year-old burst onto the international scene with three medals on her Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast three years ago, with all-around bronze and team silver topped with the balance beam title.

European gold on the beam in 2019 furthered her rise to prominence, and though she was unable to replicate that performance two years on she remains hopeful of securing one of four GB spots on the plane to Japan.

Tokyo 2020 Hall: Olympic debut caps remarkable turnaround after 'directionless' days 5 HOURS AGO

Sporting inspirations haven't been hard to come by for Kinsella with both dad Mark and brother Liam playing football professionally, but it is old tapes of Beijing 2008 champion Liukin and London 2012 bronze medallist Tweddle that truly sparked her Olympic dream.

"I remember watching both the Beijing and London Games as a child, and I still watch videos of them now," said Kinsella, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"It definitely helped me believe in what I could go on and achieve. I obviously had goals as a child but watching previous Olympic Games has really added to my motivation to get to the top level.

"It would be a dream come true to make the team. Competing for your country and having that lion on your chest is one of the best feelings in the world.

"My main aim would be just to enjoy it and take in the experience, but I'd like to think I could make all-round and beam finals, as well as the team final. In gymnastics anything can really happen on the day."

While the two-per country rule prevented Kinsella from competing in the all-around final at the Euros in Switzerland last month, she believes she gained valuable experience from the first major competition since the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Things didn't quite go to plan, but I blew away some cobwebs and it was good to be out there on a competition floor again," she said.

"I was quite nervous and I put a lot of pressure on myself going into it as the 2019 champion. I hadn't really had to handle that situation before, but I've learnt from that and I'm ready to show people what I can do."

While Covid-19 restrictions mean Kinsella's nearest and dearest won't be there to cheer her on in Tokyo, the Walsall resident is hopeful the home support drummed up by the Purplebricks campaign will help her find her best form when it matters most.

She added: "It's going to be a bit tougher this summer knowing that our family and friends aren't going to be there in person, and I'll be FaceTiming them when I can!

"But I know they - like the rest of the country - will be fully behind me. It will always be in the back of my mind knowing they're at home supporting, watching and cheering us on."

Alice Kinsella is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012. Visit @PurplebricksUK or https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/team-gb

Tokyo 2020 Whitlock as motivated as ever ahead of tilt at Olympic hat-trick 5 HOURS AGO