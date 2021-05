Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 - Head to Head: Simone Biles' rise to Olympic glory

Eurosport's 'Head to Head' looks at Simone Biles - the USA's record-breaking Olympic gymnast who swept to four golds in Rio 2016, winning the team, all-around, floor and vault events. The 24-year-old heads to Tokyo looking to build on her previous Olympic success with her unique, eye-catching skills and routines.

00:02:08, Yesterday at 17:47