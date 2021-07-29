Jessica Gadirova made history as she became the highest placing British woman in an Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in her first ever Games.

The 16-year-old starlet finished 10th on an overall score of 53.965 with her twin sister, Jennifer claiming 13th spot with 53.533.

It follows on from the pair’s success as part of GB’s women’s gymnastics team, who claimed a bronze medal for the first time since 1928.

Jessica’s achievement is all the more impressive after she upped the difficulty on her performance on the beam, only to fall on her third back flip. She continued and managed to end the competition with a flourish.

Speaking after completing a top-10 finish, she said: “That is pretty cool. I’m pleased with where I came. I was a bit annoyed that I had a fall on the beam, but it happens. You have to forget about it and move on. That’s what I did for the rest of the competition.

To come in 10th and making history in the all-around final for GB was just amazing."

Asked about her upcoming individual final on the floor, she added: “I’m excited to go again. I’ll try to do the best I can. Whatever comes from it, I’ll just enjoy the moment. Whatever happens, I’ll still be top eight in the world at the Olympic games.”

Twin sister Jennifer was also delighted with her own display and admitted she had to put the joy of the team bronze to one side.

She said: "In my mind, I just restarted and tried to think like it never happened. It's just another competition and all I want to do is go from A to B, go clean and do my best, that’s all I can really ask for. I am happy with where I came and I'm first reserve for the floor final, so I couldn’t ask for more."

Asked about the unique experience of competing with her twin, Jennifer added: "It's been amazing. Not many people share that with their sibling, let alone their twin. It's an amazing feeling. We are so close, you really feel home sick. There can't be any crowd, but we don’t feel alone. She is there for me."

