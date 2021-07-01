With lockdown restrictions finally easing and normality on the horizon; former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle has joined forces with Team GB to get the nation active.

While all eyes will be on Tokyo this summer as Britain head to the Olympic Games, Team GB and presenting partner Toyota have launched a new grassroots initiative called 'I Am Team GB' to inspire the nation.

The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country across the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Speaking at the launch event at the University of Hull, Team GB Olympian, Tweddle, said: "I am delighted to support the launch of I Am Team GB. Given what has happened in the last year and a half it will be amazing to see so many people getting up and active and having a good time together.

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles."

There will be free hero events at the Olympic Stadium in London, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and the University of Hull.

There will also be a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history-making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

And Tweddle added: "I Am Team GB is such a fantastic concept. It's a way we can all show our support for Team GB this summer.

"There will be no British spectators in Tokyo and having competed at London 2012, I know how much a crowd can lift your performance.

"The weekend in August will encourage people to get fit, try different sports and get inspired. It's all about having a go and who knows, we might even find the next Olympian."

Tim Ellerton, Team GB commercial director, said: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB today. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota, added: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

Visit IAmTeamGB.com today to get involved.

