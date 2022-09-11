British horse racing has been cancelled on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

There were meetings scheduled to take place at Hamilton Park, Leicester, Warwick, and Wolverhampton, but they have all been cancelled.

Ad

Racing resumes today after being halted on Thursday following the news of Her Majesty’s passing.

Horse Racing Old timers prove that Royal Ascot is no young man's game 15/06/2021 AT 16:39

"British racing will not go ahead on Monday 19 September - the date of the funeral of Her Late Majesty The Queen," said a British Horseracing Authority statement in quotes published by the BBC

"This will give everyone involved in British racing the opportunity to mourn Her Majesty's passing and offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation."

Racing will continue in the intervening period, with the St Leger taking place at Doncaster on Sunday after Saturday's racing was called off.

It is the world's oldest Classic race and holds particular emotional significance for the Royal Family, after the Queen tasted victory there in 1977 with the triumph of Dunfermline.

This year's race will be much more sombre occasion, with flags flying at half-mast, while jockeys will wear black armbands.

British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington, spoke about the special relationship which the Queen had with the sport.

"The return of racing on Sunday will see the running of the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races and a race which the Queen won with her filly Dunfermline in 1977," she said in quotes published by the BBC

Alongside the St Leger, the Champagne Stakes, the Park Stakes, the Doncaster Cup and the Flying Childers Stakes will all form part of Sunday’s card in Yorkshire following the postponement of those respective races on Friday.

The nine runners for the Leger are headed up by New London, trained by Charlie Appleby, while Royal Ascot winner Eldar Eldarov, Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal and unbeaten filly Haskoy are also set to compete.

Sunday’s racing will be part of National Racehorse Week, which allows the public to meet horses at open days.

"What better way for people to express their love and gratitude for the Queen than to get close to the very animals that brought her such immense pleasure throughout her life.

"Over the coming days thousands of people will be welcomed at yards up and down the country. Continuing with this event is a way to mark and reflect Her Majesty's lifelong love of racing."

Horse Racing Blackmore becomes first woman to win Grand National 10/04/2021 AT 17:22