A referee in the ice hockey match between Canada and USA was inadvertently caught in the face by a player’s stick.

The incident happened as USA’s Amanda Kessel sped past the referee, who felt the full force of her trailing stick as it whacked her upper lip, causing a small gash.

Ad

“Oh that’s a bit nasty,” Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard said as he reacted to the cut on the referee’s lip. “Is that a skate she’s got in the face there?

Beijing 2022 Fillon Maillet wins individual biathlon gold as Thingnes Boe settles for bronze 4 HOURS AGO

“It looks like a skate mark but it surely can’t be can it?

"Oh it’s a stick! Ouch! Ouch, ouch, ouch. She felt that! Her face was sliced by the stick."

The referee temporarily left the ice aided by a blood soaked towel as she sought medical attention, and returned moments later with a plaster slapped across the top of her mouth.

Canada went on to win the game 4-2, extending their lead at the top of preliminary group A which sees them through as the winners.

Brianne Jenner, Jamie Rattray and Marie-Phillip Poulin were on target for the Canadians as the World Champions ended USA’s unbeaten status.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘She is going to feel that’ – Official gets ‘sliced’ by hockey stick in USA-Canada match 5 HOURS AGO