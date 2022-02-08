World Champions Canada beat Olympic Champions USA 4-2 in an entertaining ice hockey clash that saw the former come from behind to snatch all three points, ending the latter's unbeaten run.

Canada eventually took the lead after a closely fought opening 15 minutes. Brianne Jenner was on target as the Canadians utilised a power play that saw US’s Caroline Harvey penalised for cross checking.

Ad

The scores were square on the half-hour mark when Dani Cameranesi equalised on equal strength, and were ahead a little over two minutes later as Alex Carpenter scored whilst Canada’s Emily Clark served a penalty for boarding.

Beijing 2022 Ice hockey ref suffers nasty whack to the face in bloody incident 17 MINUTES AGO

The US lead only lasted 26 seconds though, Jenner scored her second of the game before Jamie Rattray made it a quick-fire double to see Canada restore their lead on 35 minutes.

Deep into the second period Canada were awarded a penalty shot when Marie-Phillip Poulin wasn’t given the opportunity of a fair shot on goal after winning a foot race and found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Cayla Barnes was sin-binned for slashing, whilst Poulin slipped her penalty shot into the bottom left corner.

It was a goalless third period as the drama died down, and Canada held on to go three points clear at the top of group A.

It would be no surprise if we saw a rematch of this one in the gold medal match on Thursday February 17.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘She is going to feel that’ – Official gets ‘sliced’ by hockey stick in USA-Canada match 25 MINUTES AGO