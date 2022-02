Ice Hockey

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Hopefully it is not too serious’ – Official gets blindsided in Canada-Finland match

Canada beat Finland 11-1 in the ice hockey on Saturday. However, the most notable moment in an otherwise one-sided affair occurred when an official was blindsided by a substitute.

00:00:45, 15 minutes ago