Slovakia won the bronze medal in the men's ice hockey with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sweden.

It is the nation's first ever Olympic medal in ice hockey and just their second overall in Beijing.

Sweden, who narrowly missed out on the final after missing five consecutive penalties against the Russian Olympic Committee in the semi-finals, go home empty handed.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored for Slovakia in the second period and Samuel Takac grabbed a second shortly after on a power play after Sweden's Dennis Everberg was sent to the penalty box for two minutes.

There was little drama either side of the second period, with Sweden unable to challenge Slovakia's supremacy in the third.

But while Slovakia were originally denied a third by some heroics by goaltender Lars Johansson, Sweden pulled the goalie in the dying minutes and Slafkovsky and Pavol Regenda both struck into an empty net to double the Slovakian lead.

