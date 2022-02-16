Slovakia are through to the semi-finals of the men’s ice hockey after a “massive upset” win over the United States in Beijing.

The game was forced to a penalty shootout in which the US failed to make a single conversion.

“Wow! What a surprise, what a massive, massive upset,” said Eurosport’s disbelieving Bob Bollard from the commentary booth.

The US, fielding their youngest team in decades, had come back from a goal down to take the lead into the dying minutes of regulation time.

But Slovakia’s Marek Hrivik scored late on to force sudden-death overtime, of which there would be 10 minutes.

No goals came in that period and so the game went a penalty shootout at 2-2.

Only Peter Cehlarik of Slovakia was able to convert his penalty as the US crashed out of the Beijing Games at the quarter-final stage for the second Winter Olympics in a row.

Andy Miele’s effort was saved by Slovakia goalie Patrik Rybar and chaos ensued from the euphoric Slovakia bench.

“Slovakia have gotten better and better as the tournament’s gone on,” said Eurosport’s Bollard.

“Amazing that the Americans could not find a single conversion in the shootout.

“The US certainly had their chances, but it’s Slovakia that go through to the semis.”

The men’s semi-finals will be played on Friday 18 February at 04:10 GMT and 01:10 GMT.

---

