In a freak moment, a linesperson was seen face down on the ice after smashing into a Canadian substitute entering the rink during an ice hockey match at Beijing 2022 on Saturday.

Ad

Heavily protected, the player was fine, but the Swedish official took the full force of the whack and looked in distress for a few moments, with replays showing the Canada player skating at a decent pace.

Beijing 2022 ‘Hopefully it is not too serious’ – Official gets blindsided in Canada-Finland match 2 HOURS AGO

“Oh! The linesperson is down,” Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard said.

"Did she take a hit? I didn’t see what happened there!

“Well, ok, let’s hope it’s not too serious!”

After a few seconds on her knees to compose herself, the Swede rose to her feet and laughed off the incident as the player in question apologised, with spectators showing their appreciation with a round of applause.

Canada’s win propelled them three points clear of neighbours USA at the top of preliminary group A, strengthening their chances of a gold medal.

Sarah Fillier scored her fourth goal of the Games, whilst Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner netted hat-tricks. Laura Stacey and Jamie Lee Rattray also contributed to a dominating Canadian victory in Beijing.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Canada smash Finland with statement win in women’s ice hockey bout 4 HOURS AGO