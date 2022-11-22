Judo Charlotte Jenman dedicated her searing set of 2022 successes to her pivotal personal support network.

The Dartford ace, 17, competed all across Europe this season and found herself on the podium at the European Cadet Championships, where she picked up a bronze medal.

And her recent results saw her be one of the 10 nominees for SportsAid's 2022 One-to-Watch Award, which recognises some of the best young British talent across a wide range of sports.

Having attended the prestigious award ceremony in London, Jenman admitted that the impact of the pandemic meant her positive results were largely unexpected - and credited continued backing from SportsAid as vital to her progression.

She said: "I've had a brilliant year. I've been travelling all around Europe, competing in different competitions, European Cups, and considering Covid's happened, I was quite surprised with my results.

"I'd say my best achievement was getting bronze at the European Championships. I didn't really expect it and beating the No.1 for bronze was quite unbelievable, I was so happy.

"I had my whole team backing me, behind me, everyone from my home club, my coaches, my family as well. It was a big relief winning, but they really drove me on and they helped me get through the fight.

"Having the support from SportsAid has enabled me to travel around Europe, get into training camps, and get in enough preparation for all the competitions that I have done this year.

"To be picked out of 1,000 athletes and be in the top ten, I've really enjoyed it. It's really brilliant and it's been a fantastic night."

SportsAid's One-to-Watch Award has gained a strong reputation for identifying the best up-and-coming prospects in Britain since its launch in 2006.

Previous winners, including Tom Daley OBE, Hollie Arnold MBE, Courtney Tulloch and Alex Yee MBE, have already amassed over 50 senior medals from Olympic and Paralympic Games, World and European Championships, as well as Commonwealth Games, to establish themselves as household names.

The coming year provides a new challenge for Jenman, as her sporting journey continues with a step up in age category.

But it is a test that she is ready to embrace as she hopes to emulate past SportsAid recipients and compete on some of the world's biggest stages.

Jenman added: "As I've gone up an age group now I'm hoping to be picked for junior squads. I'm hoping to go to the junior worlds and hopefully take a medal, and go to the junior Europeans and hopefully win it as well.

SportsAid's Celebrate the Next event, kindly supported by Royal Bank of Canada, was hosted at Sea Containers House in London thanks to Hogarth Worldwide. Please visit www.sportsaid.org.uk to find out more.

