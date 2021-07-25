Chelsie Giles ended Team GB's wait for a medal at Tokyo 2020 by winning bronze in the women's -52kg category.
Giles saw off Switzerland's world number five Fabienne Kocher by ippon.
The 24-year-old lost to Japan's Uta Abe in the quarter-finals, but was handed a reprieve via the repechage after Abe reached the final.
Giles beat Charline van Snick of Belgium to give herself a medal shot, completing the job with a flawless victory over Kocher in the bronze-medal bout.
Taekwondo debutant Bradly Sinden, who has already beaten the defending Olympic champion, is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the men’s -68kg taekwondo category. His final takes place at 13:45 BST.
