Three-time Olympic luger AJ Rosen has passed away aged 37 following a battle with cancer.

Rosen competed at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games and achieved Great Britain's greatest ever result at a Luge World Cup, finishing sixth in Calgary during the 2008-2009 season.

BOA Chief Executive Andy Anson said: “The British Olympic Association is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Adam ‘AJ’ Rosen.

“A three-time Olympian competing in luge, AJ was often the sole representative from his sport for Team GB, but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to AJ’s family, loved ones and his sporting friends and colleagues.”

Rosen finished 16th at Turin in the men's singles event and matched that performance at Vancouver.

He failed to qualify for Sochi 2014 but came back to qualify for PyeongChang 2018, coming 22nd in the men's singles. He announced his retirement from the sport shortly afterwards.

Luge GB wrote on Twitter: “With great sadness we announce that 3x Team GB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer.

“AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was also the friendliest and most down-to-earth person you could ever wish to meet.”

