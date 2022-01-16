Austria's Madeleine Egle added two World Cup medals to her collection after sliding to women's gold and team relay bronze in Oberhof.

The 23-year-old's 1:24.074 was enough to upset the home crowd, with German athletes otherwise rounding out the top five.

Ad

World Cup overall leader Julia Taubitz claimed silver (1:24.094) to head into next weekend's St Moritz season finale with 919 points, 57 clear of Egle. Compatriot Anna Berreiter, third overall, also took bronze in the penultimate race with 1:24.339.

Luge Ludwig secures maiden Crystal Globe while Eggert and Benecken reach half-century 21 HOURS AGO

Taubitz's redemption came in the team relay, clocking a total 46.288 to lead the women, besting Egle's second-quickest 46.399 en route to team victory for overall World Cup leaders Germany, who started the afternoon with just a one-point lead over the Austrians.

But the Germans dominated, Johannes Ludwig and doubles pair Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken also leading the pack to finish with a team total 2:21.536, outsliding the Latvian silver medallists (2:22.071) by 0.535s.

It was a much closer contest between overall third-placed Latvia and bronze medallists Austria, with just six thousandths of a second separating the podium rivals.

With just 71 points separating first and third overall, there's still plenty to play for in next week's Swiss coda.

Sportsbeat 2022

Beijing 2022 Staudinger to be Team GB's sole luge athlete in Beijing 14/01/2022 AT 09:04