Natalie Geisenberger tops the women's luge leaderboard after two heats.

Team-mate Anna Berreiter is in second place, just 0.2 seconds behind Geisenberger at the halfway stage.

And Russian Olympic Committee's Tatyana Ivanova is currently in the bronze medal position half a second behind. The last two runs are held Tuesday, when the medals will be decided.

Geisenberger was second after the first heat behind team-mate Julia Taubitz. but Taubitz ends the day in 14th after a disastrous second run.

The USA's Emily Sweeney crashed out of her second run, leaving her in 28th place.

And Ireland's Elsa Desmond, the nation's first women's luge Olympian and a doctor by day, was in 34th and last place.

