Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt have defended their mixed doubles luge gold to make it three titles in a row.

After taking victory at PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014, they proved the best once again in Beijing.

The Germans were last on the run and beat compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken's time by 99 thousandths of a second.

Eggert and Benecken add silver to the bronze they won four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Austrian duo Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller landed bronze with a third-placed finish, half a second behind the German winners.

The German relay team, along with Natalie Geisenberger, go into the team relay as massive favourites.

