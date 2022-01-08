Latvian Kristers Aparjods capitalised on home advantage to claim his second luge World Cup victory of the season in Sigulda ahead of Germany's Felix Loch.

The 23-year-old finished with a time of 1:36.483 to take the gold medal, beating second-placed Loch by 0.186 seconds as Italy's Dominik Fischnaller completed the podium.

Fischnaller had been tied for the silver medal with Loch after the first run but eventually finished 0.201 seconds behind winner Aparjods, with Russian Roman Repilov settling for fourth.

"This year I definitely wanted to get two good runs down. If I ride well, then the right results will come," said Aparjods, who was also victorious in Sochi earlier this season.

While he missed out on the top prize, three-time Olympic champion Loch took encouragement from his performance having struggled with his form this season with Beijing fast approaching.

"It was important to be on the podium again. However, I never doubted that I would be able to compete at the top," said Loch, who sits sixth in the overall World Cup standings.

Overall World Cup leader Johannes Ludwig remains top in the overall World Cup standings after only finishing 13th this time, with Austrian Wolfgang Kindl second (590) and Fischnaller third (497).

In the doubles event, German duo Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken clinched gold with a combined time of 1:23.856 as they pipped Latvian siblings Andris and Juris Sics.

The Sics brothers finished 0.037 seconds behind in silver (1:23.893), having also been second after the first run, but they remain in the lead of the overall World Cup standings (673).

Eggert and Benecken sit second overall (606) after their win closed the gap at the top while Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt are third (556) after taking the bronze in Sigulda.

