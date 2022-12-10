Felix Loch and Madeleine Egle were victorious as luge World Cup action returned to Whistler for the first time since the pandemic.

Three-time Olympic champion Loch showed no signs of slowing down as he claimed gold in a new track record.

The 33-year-old set a time of 1:39.619 across his two runs to narrowly hold off Wolfgang Kindl, with the Austrian just 0.034s behind in second place - a result that maintains his lead at the top of the World Cup standings.

Dominik Fischnaller took home the bronze medal, with the Italian finishing his two runs in a combined time of 1:39.689.

"It was good to be back in Whistler and North America for the races this year," said Loch, who won gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics 12 years ago.

"I like Whistler and today, it was a perfect day. I had two good starts and two good runs. Today, all of this week, the track was in unbelievable shape."

Meanwhile, Egle continued her fine form with a second World Cup success in as many weeks.

Having triumphed on home ice in Igls a week ago, the Austrian remains at the top of the World Cup standings after victory in Whistler.

The two-time Olympic medallist finished with a combined time of 1:17.137 from her two runs to strike gold, with two Germans - world champion Julia Taubitz and Merle Frabel - finishing second and third respectively.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to the World Cup season," said Egle.

"It gives me a positive push, even though I know next weekend will be hard because I don't know the track. I know that I just need to be positive and make the best of it."

