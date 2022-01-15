Johannes Ludwig sealed his first career overall World Cup crown with a race to spare by sliding to victory on his home track in Oberhof.

Ludwig's time of 1:25.069s was enough for him to top an all-German podium ahead of Max Langenhan and Felix Loch and take his overall points tally for the season to an unassailable 837 â€“ 146 clear of Wolfgang Kindl, who was fifth in Oberhof.

Ad

The 35-year-old has been part of the World Cup scene since 2006 and was understandably delighted by his remarkable achievement.

Beijing 2022 Staudinger to be Team GB's sole luge athlete in Beijing YESTERDAY AT 09:04

"Of course, the importance of the overall World Cup is very, very high," said Ludwig.

"I never had the title in my career.

"Winning the Crystal Globe shows the consistency over the season.

"You can already say that I'm getting better and better the older I get."

Ludwig set the tone from the outset on familiar territory on Saturday, breaking the track record with a 42.554s opening run.

That was backed up by 42.515s run to keep his compatriots at arm's length and set Ludwig up perfectly for the upcoming European Championships and Winter Olympics.

And the veteran was not the only German luger to enjoy a memorable day on home ice, with Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken recording their 50th career World Cup victory in the doubles.

The pair reached the landmark in style, breaking the track record on their first run before doing so again second time around with a rapid 41.320s.

"Fifty - that's a house number that makes us incredibly proud," said Eggert.

"It's nice that it worked out in our living room."

Eggert and Benecken led a German one-two ahead of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt as both closed the gap on Latvia's Sics brothers, Andris and Juris, who were fifth on Saturday and will take a 37-point lead into the season finale in St Moritz next weekend.

"We have no choice other than to attack brutally again in St. Moritz," said Benecken.

"If you look at the World Cup table, it will be a super exciting final. We could have only dreamed before the season that it would be so exciting.

"There are only two goals: to get the big ball and stay healthy."

Italian pair Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner took bronze to earn their second podium of the season.

Luge Egle wins fourth luge World Cup gold of season 10/01/2022 AT 17:29