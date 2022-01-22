Austria's Wolfgang Kindl became a European champion for the first time as he won the men's race in the St Moritz luge World Cup.

The Austrian produced the second-fastest time of the day in run two to claim his 10th World Cup win and was joined on the podium by compatriot Nico Gleirscher.

Kindl has claimed a maiden European title having won three silvers and bronze previously and adds the gold to his two World Championship titles won in 2017.

The 33-year-old came home in a combined time of 2:10.246 having fought back from third after the first run.

Meanwhile, there was a German one-two in the doubles as Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken earned their 51st World Cup victory ahead of team-mates Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt.

Latvia's Kristers Aparjods also moved up two places to second, missing out on the title by just 0.21 seconds, as Gleirscher finished 0.65 seconds ahead of Felix Loch to claim bronze.

The leader after the first run, Dominik Fischnaller of Italy, dropped down to eighth overall as his second run was only the 21st fastest of the round.

In the doubles, Eggert and Benecken continued their fine partnership as they won both rounds to earn their fourth European Championship gold.

Their compatriots Wendl and Arlt finished 0.113 seconds behind to claim silver with Martins Bots and Roberts Plume securing the second medal of the day for Latvia.

Bots and Plume recovered from fifth in the first run to post a time of 53.652, the second-best of run two, to finish with bronze, 0.31 seconds ahead of Italy's Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner.

