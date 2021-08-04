Alice Dearing is targeting a big display at Paris 2024, and is hopeful she can inspire a new generation after becoming the first black woman to represent Great Britain at swimming at an Olympics.

The 24-year-old struggled from the off in the Marathon Swim in Tokyo, saying the pace of the race at the Odaiba Marine Park came as a shock.

She came home in 19th of the 25-strong field behind winner Ana Marcela Cunha, stopping the clock in a time of 2:05.03.3.

Tokyo 2020 'That took some resilience' - Cherouati wins hearts with Marathon Swim effort 2 HOURS AGO

Dearing has admitted to feeling “pretty broken” but will go away and analyse her performance and look to bounce back.

“I’m better than that, I know that,” Dearing said. “So I’ll check over what went wrong and look forward to the next one next year.

“It’s bittersweet for me. It was incredible to race at the Olympics, but I’m really disappointed with the result, I know I can do better. I want to go to Paris and have a better race.

“It was just the pace of it, I wasn’t expecting it.

I’ve got a lot to learn, each race is a learning curve and I feel there’s a lot of experience to be gained from this. I feel I’ve got a lot to give within the sport."

Irrespective of the result, Dearing made history by becoming the first black woman to swim for GB at an Olympics. She is hopeful her exploits can inspire others to take up the sport.

“I just want people to know that it’s open and available to you, regardless of your race or your background,” Dearing said.

“If you don’t know how to swim, get in and learn to swim. If you want to go to the Olympics, go and give it your best shot, don’t let anybody tell you it can’t be you. Go and chase your dreams if that’s what you want to do.”

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Cunha wins marathon swimming gold, GB's Dearing finishes 19th 3 HOURS AGO